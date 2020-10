Prolific comedian Sabhuku Vharazipi stars in this informative skit dubbed ‘Mashura’ that advocates for tax justice in the country.

In ‘Mashura’ Vharazipi laments that the government is abusing taxpayers’ money at the expense of the citizens.

This skit also exposes that although Zimbabweans are heavily taxed the funds are not directed to improve ailing health care and social services.