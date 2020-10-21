Tilda interviews Enoch a man serving 9 years for statutory rape – VIDEO

Popular talk show host Tilda Moyo interviews Enoch, a man who is serving 9 years for engaging in sexual relations with his minor sister in law.

Enoch narrates that he engaged in sexual relations with his 15-year-old sister in law after his wife had failed to conceive him a child for the past two years.

The optimistic inmate says he had the blessing of his wife to sleep with his minor sister law who both came from a polygamous family that were devoted members of the Marange apostolic sect.