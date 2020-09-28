“Govt is using Covid-19 pandemic to oppress people,” Job Sikhala – VIDEO

MDC Alliance vice chairperson Job Sikhala has said the government has weaponised the Covid-19 pandemic to clampdown on dissenting voices and commit human rights violations.

Sikhala said the wanton incarceration of opposition activists, journalists and human rights defenders for calling constitutionally enshrined demonstrations against the state looting and plunder of Covid-19 funds defeats all logic.

He castigated President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration for being a shameless government that steals and plunders funds intended to help citizens fight against the pandemic.

The firebrand MDC leader stressed that deplorable conditions at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison were reminiscent of the NAZI concentration camps.

According to Sikhala prisoners are overcrowded in cells, without protective gear against the Covid-19 pandemic, moreso they are also exposed to human waste without running water.