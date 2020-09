The self proclaimed queen of Zim Hip-hop Kikky Badass has dropped tantalizing visuals of her latest offering Party Queen and we love them.

Party Queen is a club banger that features hot babes guaranteed to leave a lot of brothers in Zim Hip-hop circles drooling or barking like love sick puppies after watching the video.

On top of that Party Queen is laced with well executed script and choreographed scenes befitting international standards.