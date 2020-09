Zim Hip-hop masterminds Holy 10 and Pro beatz have dropped saucy visuals of their hit collabo Murder.

Murder is a diss track firing warning shots to all the haters, pretenders and chancers trying to ride on Holy 10 and Probeatz eatz glory by provoking unnecessary beef to steal the limelight.

The duo’s Murder visuals are a fascinating animation that is well cherographed to grab any die hard Zim Hip-hop fans’ attention.