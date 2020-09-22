Zimbabwe to return land seized from foreign farmers? – BBC Report

The issue of Zimbabwe returning land to former white farmers that were dislodged during Robert Mugabe’s chaotic land reform in the early 2000s continues to be contested terrain.

Although President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration promised to honour its pledge to return a portion of the seized land back to white farmers, a white commercial farmer Martin Grobler was recently evicted from his Ruwa farm which tainted the current regime’s sincerity to honour its commitment.

Black farmers that resettled on the seized land have also expressed their discontent if the ZANU PF government were to reverse the land reform and return the land back to white farmers.