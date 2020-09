Sensational ZimDanceHall chanter Jah Master set the stage on fire with his phenomenal live performance of his hit gospel song Tumirai Chiyedza.

Tumirai Chiyedza which features the amazing band Shabach is a powerful song that seeks to promote audiences to shun away from crime and evil ways in their pursuit to attain earthly riches.

Jah Master in his gospel hit meticulously describes how he has been resisting the devil’s temptations to indulge in crime and attain ill gotten wealth.