WATCH – ‘White Farmer Tapinda Tapinda’ (Bustop TV skit)

Bustop TV presents this new double edged skit titled ‘White Farmer Tapinda Tapinda’ that is both hilarious and informative.

‘White Farmer Tapinda Tapinda’ critically looks at the USD 3,5B compensation deal meant to benefit former white farmers who were evicted during Robert Mugabe’s era, in the chaotic Land Reform Program orchestrated to address colonial economic disparities.

This hilarious informative skit actually discloses that the compensation deal to repatriate former white farmers is enshrined in the country’s 2013 Constitution.

‘White Farmer Tapinda Tapinda’ skit lobbies for transparency in the compensation scheme to promote accountability and avert mismanagement of funds.