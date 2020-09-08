WATCH – House Of Stone theatrical trailer

Entertainment Afrika Media Production presents this theatrical trailer of their latest action packed instalment titled House of Stone.

House Of Stone is a motion picture set on the streets of Zimbabwe in 2020, which ironically gives us a taste of urban African lifestyle at the height of civil discontent, social uncertainty, fuel shortages, corruption, and nationwide economic meltdown.

The plot of this action packed drama revolves around the protagonist, Mark Mabhena, an underground hustler who returns back in the country from overseas to bury his father at a time he is being trailed for his illegal dealings by Interpol agent Collete Le Grange and her Special Red Dragons Unit.

House of Stone was written, produced and directed by multi talented Marc T Mandisoul.