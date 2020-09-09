WATCH – Mambo Dhuterere releases visuals for his new song ‘Zvinonyadzisa’

Prolific contemporary gospel artiste Mambo Dhuterere has released visuals for his song Zvinonyadzisa that features in his latest album Zvinodzimba Ngoni.
Zvinonyadzisa is a gospel masterpiece coupled with sensational acoustics and lyrical content that depicts a wayward husband who recklessly neglects his loving wife and kids pursuing the pleasures of a small house.
Mambo Dhuterere in the visuals portrays the tragic consequences one will bear in the future for neglecting their duties and responsibilities to take care of their family.