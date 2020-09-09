WATCH – Nelson Chamisa pays tribute to the late Kuwadzana MP Miriam Mushayi

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa paid homage to the late Kuwadzana MP Miriam Mushayi describing her as a dedicated cadre who championed the cause of democracy in the country.

Chamisa described Mushayi as an intellectually gifted and passionate leader who never wavered in bringing about democracy in the country.

According to the MDC Alliance leader, Mushayi was one of the resolute founding members of the country’s main opposition who remained rooted to her democratic principles until her passing.