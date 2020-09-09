Brian Nhira releases tantalizing ‘Unozondida Here’ lyrics VIDEO

At the infancy of every romantic relationship partners tend to impulsively promise and declare to each other undying love before facing any hard challenges.

Don’t get it twisted, love is a beautiful thing, but when you love too deep you often have insecurities about whether your lover will stick around or not when things take a turn for the worse.

Afro Pop sensational Brian Nhira in his new emotionally charged lyrics video titled ‘Unozondida Here’ expresses his honest insecurities, questioning his beloved if she will stick by him or not when things take a nasty end and do not go as planned.

Unozondi Here, is a sweet melodious song which is a metaphorical rendezvous of conflicting feelings asking the rhetoric, “will love call conquer all,” when push comes to shove and all there is left to offer your partner is your heart.