Afro pop sensation Sanii Makhalima has dropped saucy visuals for the track Hazvichaiti from his latest album titled “B-rokenhearted”.

In the video Makhalima portrays a man torn apart by the effects of a toxic but addictive relationship.

Makhalima’s lyricism and wordplay in Hazvichaita compliments and exemplifies the emotions one experiences after going through a heart shattering break up.