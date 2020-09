When it comes to local comedy Doc Vikela has a rare flare that always leaves audiences cracking their ribs, such is the case with his new Bulletin skit that satirises President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

Bulletin is a Simuka Comedy International produced skit that satirically depicts Mnangagwa and Chiwenga’s rhetorical role in fighting against the rampaging global Covid-19 pandemic.