“Mnangagwa is the highest sellout in the history of African politics,” says Malema – VIDEO

EFF leader Julius Malema has branded Zimbabwean leader Emmerson Mnangagwa as the highest sellout in the history of African politics in trying to reverse gains of the land reform which empowered the black masses.

Malema stressed that Mnangagwa must go and that Zimbabweans deserve a better leader who will pursue the land question in support of the indigenous black masses.

The EFF leader also noted that South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa and Mnangagwa were ‘fools’ cut from the same cloth that were ideologically bankrupt to offer viable solutions to African problems.