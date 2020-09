Love is a beautiful thing, that sometimes makes us do wonderful, crazy and toxic things with dumbfounding outcomes.

Tamy Moyo features Jah Prayzah in her new single Kuteera where she depicts how one is willing to follow their partner to the end of the world for the sake of love.

Kuteera has great visuals and well choreographed script that artistically portrays the highs and lows of diving deep in an unorthodox relationship which in most cases has heart shattering consequences.