Our favorite comedians Terrence and Maggie return in this brand new Bustop TV skit titled, Pese Pese Pfuti, which depicts the heavy military presence in Zimbabwe.

Pese Pese Pfuti exposes how the military’s constant involvement in Zimbabwean politics is infringing citizens’ constitutional fundamental rights that form the ethos of a democratic nation.

Maggie and Terrence in this skit discuss the aspect how the Constitution is violated in all fronts by the state yet cosmetically flaunted on paper.