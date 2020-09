Seh Calaz confesses undying love for his estranged wife in his new song Nharo Nerudo – VIDEO

Versatile ZimDancehall chanter Seh Calaz has dropped a reggae single titled Nharo Nerudo dipped in regrettable melancholy where he confesses his undying love for his estranged wife Moira Knight.

In the song Seh Calaz is optimistic that when the dust has finally settled his undying love for Moira Knight will overcome the challenges they encountered which recently brought their relationship to an abrupt end.