Opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has paid tribute to the late firebrand activist Patson Dzamara who succumbed to colon cancer on Wednesday.

Chamisa documents the great exploits Dzamara did to champion democracy and human rights.

Dzamara’s legacy is that of a dedicated cadre who resolutely fought against political, economic and socio-economic injustices perpetrated by Robert Mugabe and Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regimes.