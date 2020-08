Looming health crisis in Bindura as raw sewage flows on the streets – VIDEO

Bindura’s streets have become a serious cause of concern as unattended raw sewage continues to flow on the streets and non collection of refuse litter has become the order of the day.

A Bindura resident bemoans that there is a looming health crisis and imminent outbreak of waterborne diseases such as Typhoid and Cholera.

The resident narrates that locals have been forced to bear with the pungent smell emanating from the flowing raw sewage and uncollected garbage.