WATCH – Mmusi Maimane, Douglas Mwonzora discuss Zim on SABC

One South Africa movement leader Mmusi Maimane and MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora condemn the wanton crackdown on opposition activists, journalists and human rights defenders in Zimbabwe.

Maimane stresses that Zimbabwe’s crisis is a ticking time bomb that will soon spill over into the region if it is not resolved immediately.

Mwonzora bemoans that the ongoing crackdown is a constitutional breach of epic proportions, at the same time he admits the MDC leadership wrangle has diverted the opposition’s attention from the real political issues affecting citizens.