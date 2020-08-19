The role of SADC, AU in managing Zimbabwe’s crisis – VIDEO  

Political analysts Dr Charles Sinkala and Sanusha Naidu discuss that African leaders undermine the role of AU and SADC to remedy Zimbabwe’s crisis hence these institutions become invalid in protecting citizens’ human rights.

Dr Sinkala says the bureaucratic system in AU prevented South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa to act as chair in the wake of Zimbabwe’s crisis.

Naidu stresses that the discourse of sovereignty is being used as precedence to strip AU and SADC’s mandate to resolve the ongoing crisis in Zimbabwe.