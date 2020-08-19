Mukudzeyi Jnr pays tribute to Jah Prayzah in Rovai Ngoma – VIDEO

New ZimDancehall chanter Mukudzeyi Jnr has dropped a feisty debut single tilted Rovai Ngoma, courtesy of Nash TV’s Color Vibe Riddim, paying tribute to his father Jah Prayzah for paving a way for him in the music industry.

Mukudzeyi Jnr in Rovai Ngoma acknowledges Jah Prayzah of being supportive and the mastermind behind his music career.

The youthful artiste Mukudzeyi Jnr in his debut single gives other established ZimDancehall chanters a chilling warning that they don’t know what he has in store as he is gunning for the number one spot in the genre.