Opposition political activist and musician Paul Madzore has released a politically charged song titled Zimbabwe Manyarareiko criticizing President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime for the human rights violations, wanton corruption, and mismanagement of the economy.

Madzore’s latest offering Zimbabwe Manyararireiko is laden with political undertones and overtones rhetorically asking why citizens keep on remaining silent while Mnangagwa’s regime continues committing heinous crimes against them.