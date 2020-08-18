Rusike commends Catholic bishops for condemning human rights violations – VIDEO

Outspoken activist Mr Rusike has commended the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference (ZCBC), for speaking against the gross human rights violations and the wanton crackdown on opposition activists being perpetrated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

In the video Rusike urges ZCBC to continue speaking until the Mnangagwa’s administration stops violating human rights and upholds the Constitution.

Rusike also criticizes the judiciary for being captured and responsible for sentencing innocent political prisoners while corrupt ZANU PF affiliated bigwigs walk scot free.