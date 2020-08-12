Nutty O checks on wellbeing of Zimbabweans during trying times – VIDEO

Dancehall chanter Nutty O has dropped visuals of his emotionally charged new release titled Safe (Kurisei), on YouTube that offers moral and psychological support to citizens going through trying times induced by the Covid-19 pandemic and escalating political tensions.

Nutty O in Safe conscientises Zimbabweans to apply the biblical principle of being your brother’s keeper, by being a pillar one can lean on to overcome whatever challenge one is going through.

The chanter in Safe also appeals to aggrieved Zimbabweans going through hard times to abstain from bottling up their problems but get moral support from concerned kin and kith for solutions.