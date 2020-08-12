WATCH – Simuka Comedy roast MDC Alliance leaders in new satire skit  

Simuka Comedy International has released a new skit satirically portraying opposition MDC Alliance leaders Nelson Chamisa and spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere as politicians that say a lot of words with less practical action and solutions.

Chamisa is portrayed as a rhetoric leader relentlessly talking that ‘God is in it’ and ‘change is near’ but is a no show when push comes to shove.

Mahere on the other hand is comically described as a spokesperson who fluently speaks in English but struggles to speak basic Shona, her own language when relating with journalists and the public.