First 12- to 15-year-olds receive Pfizer vaccine in UK schools – VIDEO

Teenagers across the UK received a Covid-19 vaccine in school today as the mass vaccination programme was extended to include 12- to 15-year-olds. Vaccinations have started in hundreds of schools, and will be delivered by local School Age Immunisation Services (SAIS) who work closely with schools to identify all eligible children.

Schools will seek consent from parents or legal guardians for vaccinating the age group, with both the parent and child required to meet with a clinician to discuss receiving the jab if the two parties disagree.