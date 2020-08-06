ANC condemns state-sponsored violence in Zimbabwe – (VIDEO)

South Africa’s ruling party the ANC has finally broke the silence on Zimbabwe’s rampaging humanitarian crisis by condemning the state sponsored human rights violence being perpetrated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule who spoke in favour of the online movement #ZimbabweanLivesMovement warned that the current human rights violations taking place in Zimbabwe would have negative repercussions on South Africa.

In a video interview Magashule claimed that South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa was concerned about the wanton clampdown on political activists and human rights defenders.

Magashule noted that Ramaphosa has since reached to Mnangagwa about the human rights abuses issue.