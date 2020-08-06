WATCH – Simbarashe Java thanks Ginimbi for the unexpected R50K gesture

Flamboyant cleric, Prophet Passion Java’s brother Simbarashe Java has expressed his profound gratitude to Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure’s R50 000 unexpected goodwill gesture at a time he was financially struggling.

Simbarashe who had fallen on hard times says he wasn’t expecting Ginimbi a popular Zimbabwean socialite who is his brother’s rival to aid him financially at his moment of great need.

In the video footage Simbarashe says apostle Batsirai Java also gave him R25 000 which together with Ginimbi’s R50 000 he has pulled together to set up his own civil construction company.