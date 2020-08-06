WATCH – Chronicles of a Zimbabwean Graduate (DARK COMEDY SKIT)

Black Money animation presents a dark comedy skit that chronicles the hardships, hustles and struggles of a typical unemployed college graduate in Zimbabwe.

The skit focuses on the psychological toll unemployment has on college graduates who believe education is the key to success and have high expectations that after attaining a college degree they have made it in life but are humbled by harsh realities of a dysfunctional economy.

Chronicles of a Zimbabwean graduate explores the notion of how graduates with some much potential are exposed to abject poverty and become depressed drug junkies, alcoholic degenerates who cannot deal with the harsh reality that they are failures in a country with limited opportunities.