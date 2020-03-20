‘Not racist at all’: Donald Trump defends calling coronavirus the ‘Chinese virus’ – VIDEO

The US president has dismissed accusations that his use of the term ‘Chinese virus’ to refer to the coronavirus is racist. Speaking at his daily coronavirus task force briefing, he said it was ‘not racist at all. It comes from China; I want to be accurate.’ The World Health Organization has advised against terms that link the virus to China to avoid stigmatisation

