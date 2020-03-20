Coronavirus: ‘It’s just a build-up of dead people,’ says British nurse in Italy – VIDEO

Coronavirus patients in Italy are treated as “numbers”, a British nurse has said, as hospitals struggle to deal with the huge increase in cases. Connor McAinsh, who works at the Gavazzeni Hospital in Bergamo, said its intensive care unit has seen “an endless stream of people coming in” being treated by coronavirus.

He told ITV News: “Once we get a patient in the ICU, I haven’t seen any yet being weaned off the ventilator. So it’s been a couple of weeks now, the patients we’ve had for the longest – nearly 20 days – and all of them still depend on mechanical ventilation.”