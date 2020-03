Patrick Zhuwao speaks out about seizure of his farm – VIDEO

Exiled Zimbabwean politician Patrick Zhuwao, the late former president Robert Mugabe’s nephew has spoken out about the government’s seizure of his brother Robert’s “state-of-the-art” farm.

Diandra Farm covering 827ha in Mashonaland West province was allocated to Zhuwao on December 9, 2004. Zhuwao says that only the judiciary or President Emmerson Mnangagwa has the power to revoke the land offer.