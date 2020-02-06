Thomas Mapfumo hammers Mnangagwa, “2030 unenge uchipo uchiitei?”

Our Managing Editor Lance Guma speaks to music legend Thomas Mapfumo on a wide variety of subjects. Mukanya as he is affectionately known did not hold back as he laid into President Emmerson Mnangagwa, mockingly asking him “2030 unenge uchipo uchiitei?”

Mapfumo also comments on the high profile divorce pitting Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and his estranged wife Marry Chiwenga, saying Zimbabweans are asking the wrong questions. Mapfumo also has some advice for main opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa.