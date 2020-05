Zimbabwe music legend Thomas Mapfumo slams the abduction of opposition MDC Alliance’s Harare West MP Joanah Mamombe and youth leaders Cecilia Chembiri and Netsai Marova.

Mapfumo who was a guest on Lance Guma LIVE said the youth in Zimbabwe have the task of liberating the country from the brutal grip of Zanu PF and President Emmerson Mnangagwa.