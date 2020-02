A police truck packed with anti-riot personnel and an Israeli-made anti-riot tanker were deployed outside the Masvingo High Court ahead of Job Sikhala’s treason trial.

The former student leader and outspoken MP for Zengeza West is facing subversion charges after he allegedly threatened to unseat President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration before the 2023 election while addressing party supporters at a rally in Bikita last year.