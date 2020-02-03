Job Sikhala trial: WATCH soldiers toy toying at the Masvingo High Court

This video shows soldiers toy toying at the Masvingo High Court ostensibly intimidating people in the city who had come to show solidarity to opposition MDC Vice Chairman Job ‘Wiwa’ Sikhala who is facing what he calls ‘trumped up’ treason charges.

The former student leader and outspoken MP for Zengeza West is facing subversion charges after he allegedly threatened to unseat President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration before the 2023 election while addressing party supporters at a rally in Bikita last year.