WATCH: Indonesian airport spraying passengers with alcohol to avoid coronavirus

Passengers exiting a flight from Wuhan, China to Batam, Indonesia can be seen being sprayed with a substance as they disembark from a plane in photos and videos posted online.

In a video posted to Twitter on February 2, passengers can be seen exiting a Batik Air Indonesia flight.

When they disembark, individuals wearing yellow hazmat suits and backpacks with the word “ALKOHOL” inscribed on them briefly spray each passenger with a clear mist.

It’s not immediately clear what the passengers were being sprayed with, though Alkohol translates to Alcohol.