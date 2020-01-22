WATCH Air Zim taking delivery of Boeing 777-200 aircraft Malaysia retired in 2015

WATCH Air Zimbabwe taking delivery of a Boeing 777-200 aircraft which Malaysia Airlines retired in 2015. The first plane landed at Robert Mugabe International Airport in the capital Harare on Monday, while the second one is due in a few weeks.

Acting President Constantino Chiwenga led the government delegation that received the plane, with much celebration and toasting.

Its reported that the order for the US$16.5 million plane was initially placed in 2016 as part of an elaborate scheme by the government to create a debt-free state-owned airline, after which Air Zimbabwe, saddled with over US$300 million in debt, would be allowed to collapse.