No school fees increment and schools charging in US$ to be de-registered – Amon Murwira (VIDEO)

Government has frozen tuition fee increases in public schools and warned that it will de-register private schools that charge fees in foreign currency “directly or indirectly.”

In a statement yesterday, Acting Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Professor Amon Murwira said boarding schools will be allowed to increase boarding fees and levies, provided 20 percent of parents agree and the proposal is approved by the ministry.

This comes barely a week after President Mnangagwa told residents of Kuwadzana, Harare, that Government would not sanction school fees increases for public schools.