Missile expert 100% certain an anti-aircraft weapon took down Ukrainian plane over Iran – VIDEO

Satellite images and heat sensors support western claims that a Ukrainian airlines was shot down by an Iranian missile, an expert in the field said on Friday (January 10).

“I’m 100 percent certain that this was done by an anti-aircraft capability and the SA-15 (missile system) has and Tehran was positioned to do that,” Riki Ellison, Chairman of the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance said.

Overhead sensors, both manned, unmanned, and in space, detect heat activity making it possible for the U.S. to know within a “few seconds” where the missiles were headed, Ellison said