Is Mnangagwa about to drop Chiwenga as VP? Cabinet approves attempt to change constitution – VIDEO

CABINET, in its last meeting of the year before it breaks for the festive holidays yesterday, approved the Constitutional Amendment Bill of 2019 which will allow the President-elect to appoint two Vice Presidents, while repealing the provision of running mates.

“We believe it is not desirable in our constitutional dispensation to create separate centres of power. We would rather have a President elected by the people and then appoints his team, Vice President and Cabinet; that is the thinking, that is what is practised in Southern Africa and several countries,” said Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi.