RnB singer Shashl – In My Heart (Official Music Video) ft. Enzo Ishall

Shashl born Ashleigh Moyo, is the daughter of former Health minister Obadiah Moyo. She made history by becoming Zimbabwe’s first female musician to be signed by Universal Music Group. This is the video for her collaboration with Enzo Ishall called “In My Heart”.

In a previous interview she explained how she got the stage name Shashl because her mother confuse her and her sister whose name is Sherris. Shashl said her mother would randomly call her Shashly.

Shashl is also multi-talented, she can play the guitar, mbira, drums, violin, flute, saxophone and marimba.