WATCH: Comic Pastor with the Comic Awards for March 2022

Don’t miss another hilarious serving from Prosper Ngomashi aka Comic Pastor as he delivers the Comic Awards covering the period March 2022.

Ngomashi, who calls himself Comic Pastor, does his skits with a group he terms Comic Pastor and Associates.

The comedian and MC shot to fame after his comedy shot video titled Shamhu went viral in Zimbabwe on WhatsApp and Facebook.