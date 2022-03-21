Who is Standing and what are the stakes in Zimbabwe’s 2022 By-elections

Saturday 26 March sees Zimbabwe’s first by-elections since the Covid pandemic struck two years ago. With the economy continuing its downward trajectory, can ZANU PF convince its supporters to stay loyal and how will the new Citizens Coalition for Change perform, and will it be able to attract supporters from the ruling party and the MDC?

Where are the key constituencies and wards? Who is standing and what are the stakes in Zimbabwe’s March 2022 By-elections? ‘Spotlight on Zimbabwean elections’ presents: A By-Elections Preview’