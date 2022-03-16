Leonard Zhakata – Chero Kuchibva Cash (Official Music Video)

The evergreen Leonard Zhakata with his official video for the song “Chero Kuchibva Cash.”
Executive producer: Albert Mtengwa, Audio producer: Macdonald Macdee Chidavaenzi (Eternity productions) and Visuals produced by: Mr Hasty(Rocklife Media).
