Leonard Zhakata – Chero Kuchibva Cash (Official Music Video)

By Nehanda TV

The evergreen Leonard Zhakata with his official video for the song “Chero Kuchibva Cash.”

Executive producer: Albert Mtengwa, Audio producer: Macdonald Macdee Chidavaenzi (Eternity productions) and Visuals produced by: Mr Hasty(Rocklife Media).

