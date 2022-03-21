Videos for Zimbabwe by Zimbabweans
Lorraine Guyo opens up about life, relationship, business, career, accident

By Nehanda TV 11,265

Actress Lorraine Guyo opens up about her life, relationship, business, career and accident to host Miss V Candy.

In February 2019, Lorraine “Ndinyengeiwo” Guyo exploded onto the social media scene after posting a cheeky video asking that men propose love to her ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Following her viral video brands including clothing retail store JanJam, fast-food chain Mambo’s, and financial institution Steward Bank approached Lorraine to do commercials.

The rest as they say is now history.

