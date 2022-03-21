Lorraine Guyo opens up about life, relationship, business, career, accident

Actress Lorraine Guyo opens up about her life, relationship, business, career and accident to host Miss V Candy.

In February 2019, Lorraine “Ndinyengeiwo” Guyo exploded onto the social media scene after posting a cheeky video asking that men propose love to her ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Following her viral video brands including clothing retail store JanJam, fast-food chain Mambo’s, and financial institution Steward Bank approached Lorraine to do commercials.

The rest as they say is now history.