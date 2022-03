Taffy Theman on Mnangagwa promises: “I love the way you lie” – PARODY

We all remember the promises made by President Emmerson Mnangagwa after he toppled the late President Robert Mugabe via a military coup in 2017.

Activist comedian Taffy Theman remixes Eminem and Rihanna’s song “Love the way you lie” and highlights the many times the President has lied to Zimbabweans.