WATCH: 10 robbers killed during foiled cash heist in South Africa

The number of would-be robbers killed during a foiled cash heist in South Africa rose to 10, the police watchdog said Monday, in one of the country’s deadliest shootouts in recent years.

Police Minister Bheki Cele had earlier reported that police killed eight suspects planning to attack a vehicle carrying cash.

But the country’s Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokeswoman, Grace Langa, updated the toll to 10, with five police officers wounded.